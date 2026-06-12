The bomb threat was a hoax

IndiGo flight gets bomb threat minutes before takeoff in Lucknow

By Chanshimla Varah 12:23 pm Jun 12, 202612:23 pm

What's the story

An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi was delayed on Friday after it received a hoax bomb threat minutes before takeoff. The aircraft, which was scheduled to take off at 10:45am with around 180 passengers on board, was held back at the apron for security checks, TOI reported. During the security checks, a tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it was discovered inside the aircraft's lavatory.