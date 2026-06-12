IndiGo flight gets bomb threat minutes before takeoff in Lucknow
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi was delayed on Friday after it received a hoax bomb threat minutes before takeoff. The aircraft, which was scheduled to take off at 10:45am with around 180 passengers on board, was held back at the apron for security checks, TOI reported. During the security checks, a tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it was discovered inside the aircraft's lavatory.
Ongoing investigation
No bomb or dangerous material found
This discovery led to panic among passengers but was later confirmed to be a hoax. Airport authorities and security agencies were promptly notified once the note was discovered. Security officers conducted a comprehensive check of the aircraft in accordance with established safety protocols. No explosives or harmful substances were found during the inspection of the aircraft and its surroundings.