IndiGo flight returns to bay after passenger found unconscious
India
An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Kolkata had to stop just before takeoff on Sunday night when a passenger was found unconscious.
The crew acted quickly, returning the plane to the bay so the passenger could get medical help right away.
The passenger was treated at the airport clinic
The passenger, Karuppaiah Muthuram, was treated at the airport clinic and later sent to a hospital for further care.
Two people were offloaded, but after a short delay, the flight continued with 180 passengers.
IndiGo's handling shows how seriously airlines take onboard emergencies—making sure everyone's safety comes first.