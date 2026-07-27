IndiGo flight to Mumbai makes emergency Rajkot landing after smoke
India
An IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai had a tense moment on Monday when the pilot noticed smoke, leading to an emergency landing at Rajkot International Airport.
The crew acted quickly, requested help from air traffic control, and got everyone safely off the plane; no injuries or lingering safety issues were reported.
Rajkot police fire brigade ambulances ready
Rajkot International Airport was ready, with police, fire brigade personnel, and ambulances waiting as the plane touched down.
This isn't IndiGo's first brush with smoke: a power bank exploded on another flight, causing an evacuation.
Luckily, this time, things ended safely for all on board.