IndiGo Lucknow Bengaluru flight lands safely after bomb threat note
India
A bomb threat note was found on an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru this morning, just as the plane was about to land.
The crew spotted the note and quickly informed the pilot, following which the relevant authorities were informed.
Thankfully, the flight landed safely in Bengaluru around 9:40am.
Aircraft cleared and authorities urge calm
The aircraft was being inspected after landing and was later cleared, so flights are expected to run as usual.
This isn't an isolated case: Delhi schools and another IndiGo flight faced similar threats recently.
Authorities appealed to parents and students to remain calm and follow information issued through official channels.