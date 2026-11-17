IndiGo Mangaluru flight grounded at Navi Mumbai after bird strike
An IndiGo flight from Mangaluru had to stay put at Navi Mumbai Airport on Tuesday after a bird strike struck the right side of the fuselage.
The plane's now waiting for safety checks before it can fly again, a tough day for IndiGo, with more than one hiccup.
IndiGo incidents during US FAA audit
Earlier, another IndiGo flight heading to Bengaluru had to call off takeoff in Mangaluru due to technical trouble, but everyone got out safely.
Plus, a Pune-to-destination flight made an emergency landing because of landing gear issues.
All this is happening just as the US Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an ongoing audit of India's aviation safety standards this week, a big deal since it helps decide whether Indian airlines can keep flying directly to the US.