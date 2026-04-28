IndiGo restarts Delhi Guangzhou flights April 28, Air China returns
India
IndiGo has restarted its direct Delhi-to-Guangzhou flights from April 28, signaling a positive shift in India-China relations and making travel between the two countries easier.
Air China is also back with its Beijing-Delhi route, offering three flights a week starting at $523.
China Eastern, IndiGo resume India-China flights
China Eastern has resumed Kunming-Kolkata flights and brought back New Delhi-Shanghai connections.
IndiGo is not stopping either. They have relaunched Kolkata-Guangzhou service and now run daily Kolkata-Shanghai flights since March 29.
All these new options mean smoother trips for travelers and more opportunities for economic cooperation between India and China.