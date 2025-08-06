Next Article
IndiGo to connect Hindon Airport with 9 major cities
Big travel update: Starting July 2025, Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport will have direct flights to nine major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Indore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Patna, and Varanasi.
IndiGo is rolling out about 70 weekly flights—making it way easier for people in Delhi NCR to skip the IGI Airport crowds and catch a flight closer to home.

These new routes are part of the UDAN scheme that's all about boosting regional air travel.
Hindon has already upgraded its terminal (it can now handle up to 500 passengers an hour) and improved baggage systems.
The airport is set to become a go-to hub for quick and affordable trips across India—especially handy if you live in or around Ghaziabad.