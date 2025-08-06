Viral video: SI prays, swims in floodwaters

Former national swimmer

Nishad isn't just any cop—he's a former national swimmer who credits "Mother Ganga" for shaping his life.

In the clips, he's seen performing puja and swimming through water inside his own flooded house.

Social media has been full of respect for how he stayed composed, even as water reached nine feet inside his home and he had to cross rooftops just to get to work.

His story also highlights how these floods have been hitting Prayagraj again and again since 2013.