Viral video: SI prays, swims in floodwaters
Sub-Inspector Chandradeep Nishad from Prayagraj has gone viral after videos showed him calmly praying and swimming in floodwaters during this year's heavy monsoon floods.
Dressed in uniform, he offered milk and rose petals to the rising waters—a gesture many online saw as both peaceful and devoted, especially as 17 districts battled the floods.
Former national swimmer
Nishad isn't just any cop—he's a former national swimmer who credits "Mother Ganga" for shaping his life.
In the clips, he's seen performing puja and swimming through water inside his own flooded house.
Social media has been full of respect for how he stayed composed, even as water reached nine feet inside his home and he had to cross rooftops just to get to work.
His story also highlights how these floods have been hitting Prayagraj again and again since 2013.