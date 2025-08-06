Telangana Police bust interstate ganja trafficking ring, arrest 2 men

Police now tracking down more suspects

Turns out, this wasn't a small-time operation. The syndicate used clever tricks like odor-masking packaging and rural routes to move drugs from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh, all coordinated by Ramesh Sukri (who's still on the run).

Police seized not just the drugs but also phones and even a sword from the car.

The investigation is still on, with cops now tracking down more suspects and looking into where all that money went.