Telangana Police bust interstate ganja trafficking ring, arrest 2 men
Telangana Police just cracked a major interstate ganja (marijuana) trafficking ring.
On August 4, they stopped a Mahindra Bolero on the Bangalore National Highway near Shamshabad and found 847kg of high-grade ganja packed in 26 bags—worth over ₹4.2 crore.
Two men from Odisha, both with previous drug cases, were arrested on the spot.
Police now tracking down more suspects
Turns out, this wasn't a small-time operation. The syndicate used clever tricks like odor-masking packaging and rural routes to move drugs from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh, all coordinated by Ramesh Sukri (who's still on the run).
Police seized not just the drugs but also phones and even a sword from the car.
The investigation is still on, with cops now tracking down more suspects and looking into where all that money went.