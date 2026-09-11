IndiGo Varanasi to Mumbai flight delayed after pilot felt unwell
India
If you were flying from Varanasi to Mumbai on Thursday, your IndiGo flight (6E-6544) probably took a little longer than expected, about three and a half hours, thanks to the pilot suddenly feeling unwell.
Since Varanasi isn't an IndiGo base station, they had to bring in a replacement pilot all the way from Ahmedabad, which added extra waiting time.
Puneet Gupta says delay purely technical
While some chatter started about passenger unrest at the airport, Airport Director Puneet Gupta clarified that there were no issues among travelers: the delay was purely technical.
Passengers got updates and refreshments as they waited, and the flight finally took off once everything was sorted.