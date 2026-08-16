Indira Gandhi International Airport targets 125 million annual passengers by 2032
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is planning a big expansion, aiming to handle up to 125 million passengers every year by 2032.
This move is part of a decade-long strategy to keep up with the city's growing travel crowd and make flying smoother for everyone.
The first phase bumps capacity to 116 million by 2030, with a new Pier E at Terminal 3 adding room for another 10 million travelers.
Terminal 2 may become Terminal 4
There are also plans on the table for even more upgrades, like possibly building a brand-new Terminal 4 or introducing an Automated Passenger Mover for easier connections across terminals.
They might even turn the current Terminal 2 into Terminal 4 down the line.
With record passenger numbers already this year, these changes are all about making sure Delhi Airport can keep up with the rush and stay future-ready.