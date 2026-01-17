Indore court slices pencil to show how dangerous Chinese manjha is

What happens next: stricter rules and real consequences

The court has now ruled that deaths from Chinese manjha count as culpable homicide, which can mean up to five years in jail and a fine.

Officials have been told to create victim compensation plans, block online sales with geo-fencing tech, and reward people who report illegal sellers.

Transport licenses or permits of transport agencies found transporting the banned thread will be suspended, and there'll be special checks before festivals.

Even guardians of minors breaking the law can be held responsible.

The next hearing is set for March 2026.