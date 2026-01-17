Indore court slices pencil to show how dangerous Chinese manjha is
During a hearing on January 16, 2026, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court used banned Chinese manjha (kite string) to cut a pencil in half—right in the courtroom—to highlight just how deadly it can be.
The ban on this razor-sharp thread was put in place last December.
Reports have described multiple deaths and accidents, including one adult who was killed while riding his bike when the manjha slashed his throat.
What happens next: stricter rules and real consequences
The court has now ruled that deaths from Chinese manjha count as culpable homicide, which can mean up to five years in jail and a fine.
Officials have been told to create victim compensation plans, block online sales with geo-fencing tech, and reward people who report illegal sellers.
Transport licenses or permits of transport agencies found transporting the banned thread will be suspended, and there'll be special checks before festivals.
Even guardians of minors breaking the law can be held responsible.
The next hearing is set for March 2026.