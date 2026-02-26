Indore family duped of ₹1 lakh in deepfake kidnapping threat

How the incident unfolded

The student went missing on February 2 after coaching class, prompting his family to file a police complaint and share his details online.

The next day, they got a video call from an unknown number with threats and a QR code for payment.

Fearing for their son's safety, they transferred ₹1.02 lakh. Later, the boy contacted a friend and revealed he was safe—the whole thing was a scam in which police believe deepfake technology may have been used.

Police say the call came from a UK-based number but the money trail leads back to India.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities looking into how the fake video was made and who's behind it.