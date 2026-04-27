Indore man attacks car with stick, tries to extort money
India
A family in Indore had a terrifying experience when a man attacked their car with a stick on April 24, right in front of their children.
The attacker, Mangal Sharma, 38, ignored the woman's pleas about children being inside and tried to extort money from them; all of it was captured on video.
Police register case against Mangal Sharma
Police have registered a case against Sharma and launched a search to find him.
Deputy Commissioner Shrikrishna Lalchandani said they are doing everything they can to locate him.
The incident has sparked concern about safety on city roads.