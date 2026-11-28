A principal at a government school in Indore landed in trouble after he threatened to fail a Class 11 student who reported a broken ceiling fan to the chief minister's helpline.

In a video, Principal Devendra Ramish said, "I have started feeling scared of you. If I end up doing something wrong, you will keep crying over my name for the rest of your life. I do not intend to harm you, but what if something bad happens? You may die for no reason... there would be no point. You will not understand what I am trying to say," and even warned he'd make life difficult at school.