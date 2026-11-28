Indore principal threatens Class 11 student after CM helpline complaint
A principal at a government school in Indore landed in trouble after he threatened to fail a Class 11 student who reported a broken ceiling fan to the chief minister's helpline.
In a video, Principal Devendra Ramish said, "I have started feeling scared of you. If I end up doing something wrong, you will keep crying over my name for the rest of your life. I do not intend to harm you, but what if something bad happens? You may die for no reason... there would be no point. You will not understand what I am trying to say," and even warned he'd make life difficult at school.
District recommends suspension, Malhar Ashram issues
After the video, District Collector Shivam Verma said an inquiry had been conducted and recommended suspending the principal.
The incident also led a district administration team to check out the Malhar Ashram hostel where students stay: The district administration team found poor sanitation, missing fire extinguishers, and students unhappy with drinking water and food quality.