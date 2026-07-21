Indore sanitation workers recover 2kg silver lota worth 5L

Once the family realized what happened, they quickly reached out to municipal officials and sent over a photo to help with the search.

Workers sifted through piles of scrap for nearly 48 hours before spotting the tarnished vessel with the family's name engraved on it.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Vijay Yadav called it "like finding a needle in a haystack."

Officials noted that any delay could have meant losing it forever.

The lota is now safe with the local councilor until its owner returns from her pilgrimage, a good reminder to double-check before tossing things out!