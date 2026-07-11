Indore student Vaishnavi Banawade was found dead in rented room
India
A 20-year-old student, Vaishnavi Banawade, was found dead in her Indore rented room.
She left a message on the wall blaming her father and grandmother for her death, while sharing love for her mother, brother, and boyfriend.
Vaishnavi was studying computer science and visual effects at a private college and had been in a relationship for about a year.
Indore police probe wall message
Her boyfriend could not reach her that day and got the landlord to help open her locked room.
Police are now looking into the wall message and talking to family and friends as they investigate what happened.
The news has left many shocked, with more details expected soon.