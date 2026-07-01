Indore to Haridwar bus crashes on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, 2 dead
India
A bus traveling from Indore to Haridwar crashed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district and caught fire, leading to two deaths and leaving 17 people injured.
The accident happened near a rest area on Tuesday, turning the bus into a blaze within minutes.
Rescuers treat injured at Dausa hospital
Rescue teams are still at work, with police and firefighters rushing in to help. Officials worry there may be more casualties.
Injured passengers were quickly taken to Dausa's district hospital for treatment.
This comes on the same day as another deadly highway accident in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting how urgent better road safety is on India's expressways.