Indore to host 5-day BRICS agriculture summit led by India
Indore is about to host a five-day BRICS conference, starting Tuesday, with India taking the lead.
Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says the focus will be on food security and making life better for farmers.
The event kicks off with three days of agriculture talks, followed by high-level meetings between ministers.
BRICS to share climate-smart farming ideas
BRICS brings together 11 major economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, covering almost half the world's population and 42% of its farmland.
Chouhan pointed out that most of the world's small-scale farmers are in BRICS countries.
This summit is all about sharing ideas on climate-smart farming, digital tech like AI and robotics, and building stronger supply chains to help farmers everywhere.
Summit to conclude with joint declaration
India has hosted similar BRICS meetings before, in 2012, 2016, and 2021, and this year lines up with Madhya Pradesh declaring 2026 as Agriculture Welfare Year.
The summit concludes with a joint declaration from the BRICS agriculture ministers.