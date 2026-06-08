Indore to host 5-day BRICS agriculture summit led by India

BRICS to share climate-smart farming ideas

BRICS brings together 11 major economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, covering almost half the world's population and 42% of its farmland.

Chouhan pointed out that most of the world's small-scale farmers are in BRICS countries.

This summit is all about sharing ideas on climate-smart farming, digital tech like AI and robotics, and building stronger supply chains to help farmers everywhere.