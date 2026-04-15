Indore: Two Congress corporators face FIR after refusing Vande Mataram
Two Congress corporators in Indore landed in trouble after refusing to sing Vande Mataram during a municipal meeting.
A BJP corporator filed a complaint, and police then registered the FIR, saying their actions hurt communal harmony, and digital evidence was submitted.
The incident quickly grabbed attention across the city.
BJP demands answers, corporators express regret
The move sparked a heated political debate, with BJP leaders demanding answers from Congress and accusing them of disrespecting Vande Mataram.
Congress leaders shot back, calling it a distraction from real issues, but also hinted at party action against the corporators.
Initially defending their stance on constitutional and religious grounds, both corporators later expressed regret for hurting sentiments and stressed the importance of respecting Vande Mataram.