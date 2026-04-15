Indore: Two Congress corporators face FIR after refusing Vande Mataram

BJP demands answers, corporators express regret

The move sparked a heated political debate, with BJP leaders demanding answers from Congress and accusing them of disrespecting Vande Mataram.

Congress leaders shot back, calling it a distraction from real issues, but also hinted at party action against the corporators.

Initially defending their stance on constitutional and religious grounds, both corporators later expressed regret for hurting sentiments and stressed the importance of respecting Vande Mataram.