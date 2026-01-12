Indore water crisis: 8 dead, thousands sick after sewage leaks into supply

Years of warnings ignored, action only after tragedy

Locals had reported foul-smelling, discolored water for over a year through apps and to local officials but repairs barely scratched the surface—only about 20% of the main line was fixed before things got out of hand.

After the outbreak, tests found more than 25 types of bacteria, viruses, and parasites in borewell water, and contamination was also confirmed in piped water.

The government has hospitalized hundreds across dozens of hospitals, offered compensation to families who lost loved ones, and finally started replacing pipes—though only after lives were lost.