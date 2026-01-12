Indore water crisis: 8 dead, thousands sick after sewage leaks into supply
In Indore's Bhagirathpura, eight people—including a baby—lost their lives and about 3,000 fell ill after drinking water tainted by sewage between late December 2025 and early January 2026.
The disaster happened because old water pipes ran just a couple of feet from sewer lines, letting bacteria and waste seep into the main supply.
Many residents developed severe diarrhea and dehydration after using this contaminated water for food and milk.
Years of warnings ignored, action only after tragedy
Locals had reported foul-smelling, discolored water for over a year through apps and to local officials but repairs barely scratched the surface—only about 20% of the main line was fixed before things got out of hand.
After the outbreak, tests found more than 25 types of bacteria, viruses, and parasites in borewell water, and contamination was also confirmed in piped water.
The government has hospitalized hundreds across dozens of hospitals, offered compensation to families who lost loved ones, and finally started replacing pipes—though only after lives were lost.