Indore water crisis: Contaminated water leads to 6 deaths, 200+ hospitalized

Why does it matter?

Residents had flagged dirty water for weeks but were ignored, leading to this preventable tragedy.

The government has suspended top officials and promised ₹2 lakh compensation for each death.

Political leaders are demanding accountability—Uma Bharti called it a "grave sin that had shamed and tarnished our state, our government, and our entire system," while Rahul Gandhi criticized the response as arrogant.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission wants answers, and reports say even children like six-month-old Avyan Sahu were among the victims.

This crisis highlights why safe water—and quick action—really matter.