Indore water crisis: Court calls out officials over deadly outbreak
India
Indore, once known for its clean image, is now facing backlash after contaminated water in Bhagirathpura led to 17 deaths and hundreds falling sick.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court slammed the state government and city officials for ignoring complaints and failing to act, calling it a violation of the right to clean water.
The court warned that those responsible could face criminal charges.
What's happening now?
More than 400 people have gotten sick so far, with dozens hospitalized.
The court has ordered both the government and Indore Municipal Corporation to submit a detailed report on fixing the water supply.
The next hearing is set for January 15, with top officials expected to explain what went wrong and how they'll prevent this from happening again.