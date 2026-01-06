Woman Naxal with ₹5L bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh
Bhumika, a 37-year-old Naxal commander with a ₹5 lakh bounty, surrendered to police in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh.
Active since 2005 and originally from Bijapur, she led the Gobra Local Organization Squad under CPI (Maoist) and was involved in several armed encounters with security forces across multiple states.
Why she gave up arms
Bhumika decided to surrender after growing disillusioned with Maoist ideology, facing internal discrimination, and being separated from her family.
She was also influenced by Chhattisgarh's new surrender policy, which offers cash incentives for giving up weapons and support like land allotment, free education and healthcare, jobs, and education—making it easier for former Naxals to start over.
Police said ongoing operations and outreach programs added extra pressure for her to leave the movement.