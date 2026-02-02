Indore: Woman dies, taking death toll in water contamination case

Anita was first admitted to hospital on December 28, 2025, with vomiting and diarrhea. Though she was briefly discharged, her condition worsened and she needed intensive care—including ventilator support and dialysis—before passing away after kidney failure and cardiac arrest.

HC sets up committee to probe deaths

Dr. Madhav Hasani shared that even advanced medical care couldn't save her.

The government told the court that 16 deaths were directly caused by contaminated water.

So far, over 450 patients affected by contaminated water have been treated and discharged; three remain hospitalized, two in ICU.

The High Court has set up a committee led by Judge Sushil Kumar Gupta to investigate what went wrong and ensure accountability.