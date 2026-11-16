Indranil Khan alerts NDRF at Babu Ghat during Chhath Puja
West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan jumped into action at Kolkata's Babu Ghat when he spotted a dog struggling in the Ganges during Chhath Puja festivities.
He quickly alerted the NDRF team, who managed to save the pup using speedboats, turning a tense moment into a happy ending.
Indranil Khan wrapped pup, gave milk
After the rescue, Khan wrapped the shivering dog in a towel and gave it warm milk, which briefly drew the attention of devotees gathered at Babu Ghat, who lauded the Minister's gesture.
The whole scene was a reminder of why having caring officials and solid safety teams on site really matters, especially during big public events like Chhath Puja.