Indu Shekhar accused of killing 7 relatives used press cover
Indu Shekhar, a cab driver in Bengaluru, is accused of killing seven family members over 16 days (between October 16 and 31).
To avoid police checks while moving the bodies during the festive season, he put a "journalist trip" banner and "press" sticker on his car, helping him avoid unnecessary questions while traveling with the bodies.
Probe targets Shekhar's daughter and ID
Investigators say Shekhar killed his wife with a grinding stone and later invited his brothers-in-law to a party before murdering them too.
They're also checking if his daughter helped out in exchange for her mother's share of the property.
Police are now digging into how he prepared the fake journalist ID card and whether anyone else was involved.