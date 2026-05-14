Influencer Dr Neelam Singh arrested over tweets on Kapur will
Dr. Neelam Singh, also known as "The Skin Doctor" and a social media influencer who describes himself as a dermatologist, was arrested after tweeting about the Kapur family's high-profile will dispute.
His posts questioned the timing and legitimacy of late businessman Sunjay Kapur's will, which sparked controversy amid the ongoing dispute over his will.
Mahesh Jethmalani calls Singh's case baseless
The Kapur family reported Singh to the police in Vasant Kunj, leading to his arrest, and he was granted bail about five hours later.
Senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani called the case "a baseless and frivolous case," and it's worth noting that Singh had already deleted his tweets before being taken in.
Meanwhile, the legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate continues in the Supreme Court, with a former Chief Justice stepping in as mediator.