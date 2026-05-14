Influencer Dr Neelam Singh arrested over tweets on Kapur will

Mahesh Jethmalani calls Singh's case baseless

The Kapur family reported Singh to the police in Vasant Kunj, leading to his arrest, and he was granted bail about five hours later.

Senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani called the case "a baseless and frivolous case," and it's worth noting that Singh had already deleted his tweets before being taken in.

Meanwhile, the legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate continues in the Supreme Court, with a former Chief Justice stepping in as mediator.