INS Vikrant hosts MILAN 2026's closing ceremony
MILAN 2026, the Indian Navy's massive international exercise, just finished after bringing together 42 ships and submarines (18 from other countries) and 29 aircraft over a week.
The closing ceremony took place on India's own aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, with Rear Admiral Alok Ananda leading the send-off.
Read about the event in brief
This event was a real flex of teamwork across nations—think Australia, Japan, France, the US, and more all joining India for intense sea drills like anti-submarine warfare and air defense.
Commanders praised how smoothly things ran and said it boosted everyone's readiness for future challenges at sea.
If you're curious about how countries actually work together to keep oceans safe—or just want to know what modern naval power looks like—this is a story worth your scroll.