INSAT-3DS images track Cyclone Arnab weakening over central Chhattisgarh, Odisha
India
INSAT-3DS satellite snaps from October 29 and 30 tracked Cyclone Arnab as it moved across India.
What started as a powerful storm in the Bay of Bengal has now mellowed into a low-pressure area over central Chhattisgarh and Odisha, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noting its cloud pattern looks much less organized now.
Arnab weakens but brings rain, thunderstorms
Even though Arnab has weakened, it's still stirring up rain and thunderstorms in eastern and central India.
The IMD confirmed on October 29 that the cyclone had faded into a low-pressure zone, but there's more action brewing.
A new low-pressure area popped up over the South Andaman Sea on October 30, so weather watchers are keeping an eye out for what comes next.