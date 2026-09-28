Inspection in Karnataka finds 382 of 1,530 LPG cylinders underfilled

Turns out, if you've ordered an LPG cylinder in Karnataka lately, there's a chance you didn't get as much gas as promised.

A government inspection checked 1,530 cylinders from BPCL, HPCL, IOCL, and others; surprisingly, about one in four had less gas than they should.

While most actually had more than the declared amount (nice surprise!), 382 were underfilled and only 205 met the exact mark.