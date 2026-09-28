Inspection in Karnataka finds 382 of 1,530 LPG cylinders underfilled
India
Turns out, if you've ordered an LPG cylinder in Karnataka lately, there's a chance you didn't get as much gas as promised.
A government inspection checked 1,530 cylinders from BPCL, HPCL, IOCL, and others; surprisingly, about one in four had less gas than they should.
While most actually had more than the declared amount (nice surprise!), 382 were underfilled and only 205 met the exact mark.
Karnataka officials urge weighing of cylinders
Officials are reminding everyone: you have the right to get what you pay for.
Arshad said it's smart to weigh your cylinder when it arrives.
Don't be shy! The department has already fined violators ₹79,000 and filed three legal cases.
If something feels off with your delivery, just call their helpline at 1800-599-1100 and report it.