Liquor bottles, fake students: Dipke's serious allegations against Maharashtra school
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has leveled serious allegations against a government school in Maharashtra's Latur district. During his "School Theek Karo" campaign visit to a Zilla Parishad school in Ausa on Thursday, Dipke claimed that fake students were used to show off facilities. He also alleged that liquor bottles were found on campus and drinking water was unavailable.
School response
School principal denies allegations
School principal Balaji Gawali has denied Dipke's allegations. He clarified that two schools, Marathi-medium and Urdu-medium, function in the same building.
Gawali said students were genuine and not outsiders as alleged by Dipke.
He also dismissed claims of new plates being procured for show, stating children used older plates provided to the school.
Resignation and suspensions
Dipke demands minister's resignation
Dipke has demanded the resignation of Maharashtra's School Education Minister Dada Bhuse over these allegations.
He also called for the suspension of block education officers responsible for poor school conditions within eight days.
The CJP's "School Theek Karo" campaign aims to audit government-run and municipal schools in Latur district based on a 10-point format covering various aspects like basic facilities, administration, safety, cleanliness, etc.