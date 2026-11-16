INSPIRE SHE scholarship open for natural and basic sciences undergraduates

Winners get ₹5,000 per month (that's ₹60,000 a year), plus an extra mentorship grant of ₹20,000 each year during your third and fourth years.

You'll need to be between 17 and 22 years old and have cleared class 12 in 2025.

Preference goes to students enrolled in integrated M.Sc. and BS-MS programs who secured marks within the top 1% of their respective boards, and applicants who ranked within the top 10,000 in JEE Main, JEE Advanced or NEET, and are pursuing natural and basic science courses in India.