Intelligence Bureau gets 74% budget hike for internal security
India's Intelligence Bureau (IB) just got a huge funding boost—₹6,782 crore for 2026-27, up 74% from 2025-26 (the previous budget year).
This jump comes after recent terror attacks like Pahalgam and the Red Fort plot, pushing the government to ramp up security.
The IB's capital spending alone is now 10 times higher than before, signaling a major upgrade in how India tackles internal threats.
Home Ministry budget grows, with focus on forensics and cybercrime
The Home Ministry's budget has grown too, now at ₹2.55 lakh crore. Big chunks go to the CRPF (₹38,517 crore) and ITBP (₹11,324 crore).
Forensics and cybercrime are getting more attention as well—with the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS/IOCJS) receiving ₹550 crore after three new criminal laws took effect on July 1, 2024.
NATGRID's budget cut by 27%
While the Cabinet Secretariat, under which R&AW operates, saw only a tiny increase to ₹80 crore, NATGRID's budget was actually cut by 27%.
So while IB is clearly being prioritized for beefed-up security, some tech-driven anti-terror efforts are seeing tighter funds this time around.