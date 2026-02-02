Intelligence Bureau gets 74% budget hike for internal security India Feb 02, 2026

India's Intelligence Bureau (IB) just got a huge funding boost—₹6,782 crore for 2026-27, up 74% from 2025-26 (the previous budget year).

This jump comes after recent terror attacks like Pahalgam and the Red Fort plot, pushing the government to ramp up security.

The IB's capital spending alone is now 10 times higher than before, signaling a major upgrade in how India tackles internal threats.