Intense morning showers flood Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram, uprooting trees
On Wednesday, intense showers for over two hours in the morning flooded streets and low-lying areas in Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram, making it tough for people to get around.
Roads were waterlogged, trees got uprooted, and daily routines were pretty much put on pause as the city struggled to keep up.
Maternity ward blocked, temple access impeded
Flooding blocked access to the government hospital's maternity ward and made it tricky for devotees heading to Mangalanatha Swamy Temple.
The D-Block weekly market turned into a swamp of mud and slush. Several coastal villages faced power cuts as well.
Meteorologists say this wild weather is due to a low-pressure system: more rain could be on the way.