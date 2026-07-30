Intense rainfall causes Pune-Bengaluru highway section to collapse near Nippani
A chunk of the under-construction Pune-Bengaluru National Highway gave way in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Wednesday, thanks to intense rainfall.
The collapse happened near Nippani, affecting an embankment meant for a light vehicular underpass (LVUP) on the Sankeshwar Bypass.
Water eroded the unfinished base, causing about seven to 10 meters to cave in.
Traffic unaffected Shashikala Jolle voices concern
Luckily, traffic wasn't disrupted since vehicles were already using a service road due to ongoing work.
NHAI says only the under-construction area was hit and repairs will keep main routes clear.
Meanwhile, the MLA and residents are worried about how well the highway is being built: MLA Shashikala Jolle called out poor quality and promised to take it up with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Photos of the collapse shared online have added to concerns.