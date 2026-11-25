Inter-caste relationship and property dispute prompt 2 killings in Karnataka
Two separate family fights in Karnataka took a tragic turn.
In Tumakuru, a mother was arrested for allegedly killing her son because of his inter-caste relationship.
Meanwhile, in Bengaluru's Junnasandra area, a property argument between siblings ended with a woman losing her life at the hands of her brother.
Both cases are tough reminders of how unresolved family issues can spiral out of control.
Tumakuru's Shivamma arrested, Bengaluru's Jayaram sought
In Tumakuru, Shivamma, 55, was taken into custody after police found evidence she killed her son, Muthuraj, 35, while he slept, apparently upset over his relationship choices.
Over in Bengaluru, Jayaram, 42, a lawyer, allegedly attacked his sister, Meenakshi, 39, with a cricket bat during a long-standing property dispute. He fled after the incident, and police are searching for him.
Both stories highlight just how seriously things can escalate when family conflicts go unchecked.