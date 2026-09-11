Intercaste wedding sparks partial demolition of groom's home in Repally
A couple in Repally village, Telangana, faced backlash just a day after their wedding; relatives of the bride partially demolished the groom's family home.
The groom is from a Scheduled Caste (SC) community, while the bride comes from a Backward Class (BC) background.
Their intercaste marriage sparked this act, showing how caste bias still impacts lives.
Police seize tractor and register case
The house belonged to the groom's family, who had been living in Hyderabad for months. The couple met and fell for each other there; the man works as a driver and his wife is finishing college.
On Thursday evening, some of her relatives used a tractor to destroy one room. Police have seized the tractor and a case was registered against those involved; further investigation is underway.
This incident highlights how caste discrimination remains an issue even today.