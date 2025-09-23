Interfaith couple attacked by girl's brothers in UP; boy dies India Sep 23, 2025

In Lucknow's Saadatganj area, 22-year-old Ali Abbas was killed after being attacked by his girlfriend's brothers, reportedly because of their interfaith relationship.

Abbas was called to discuss marriage plans but was instead beaten with sticks and bricks.

He lost consciousness and died during treatment at the trauma center early on September 23, 2024.

Police have named Himalaya, Sonu, and Saurabh Prajapati as the accused and registered a murder case.