Interfaith couple attacked by girl's brothers in UP; boy dies
In Lucknow's Saadatganj area, 22-year-old Ali Abbas was killed after being attacked by his girlfriend's brothers, reportedly because of their interfaith relationship.
Abbas was called to discuss marriage plans but was instead beaten with sticks and bricks.
He lost consciousness and died during treatment at the trauma center early on September 23, 2024.
Police have named Himalaya, Sonu, and Saurabh Prajapati as the accused and registered a murder case.
Brothers named in murder case
Police have arrested Himalaya and Saurabh while Sonu is still missing.
Abbas's girlfriend has given a statement against her brothers, and the murder weapons have been recovered.
The incident has sparked tension locally. Police also revealed that Abbas had two pending assault cases.
This highlights how interfaith relationships can face serious opposition in India.