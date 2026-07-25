Intermittent Jammu and Kashmir rains kill 30 since July 19
India
Intermittent rains in Jammu and Kashmir have now claimed 30 lives since July 19, with the latest tragedy being a house collapse in Rajouri district that killed Shahida Parveen and left her husband and son injured.
Poonch district has been hit hardest, reporting most of the deaths and several people still missing.
Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens, pilgrimages partially resume
After a three-day closure, the Jammu-Srinagar highway is finally open again, and key pilgrimages like Amarnath Yatra (via Baltal) and Mata Vaishno Devi have partially resumed.
Still, authorities are keeping a close watch on over 650 vulnerable villages as wet weather continues, though major rivers are thankfully staying within safe limits for now.