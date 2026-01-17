International Kite & Sweet Festival 2026: Hyderabad's sky went wild for Sankranti
From January 13-15, Parade Ground in Secunderabad turned into a colorful hub for the International Kite & Sweet Festival.
Hosted by Telangana Tourism and CLIC, the event brought together kite flying battles, a sweet festival, and live cultural performances.
What made it special?
Kite flyers from 19 countries and 15 Indian states showed off wild designs—think a 200-meter-long kite with nearly 200 mini kites trailing behind, plus dragons, aliens, snakes, and peacocks in the sky.
On the ground, women from across India ran sweet stalls featuring homemade treats from Punjab to Kerala.
There were also 100 booths with local handlooms and crafts.
What's next?
The celebrations aren't over! A hot air balloon festival is happening at Parade Ground from January 16-18.
Plus, Gachibowli Stadium will host a two-day drone show with displays on January 16 and 17—so there's still time to catch some of the action.