International Kite & Sweet Festival 2026: Hyderabad's sky went wild for Sankranti

What made it special?

Kite flyers from 19 countries and 15 Indian states showed off wild designs—think a 200-meter-long kite with nearly 200 mini kites trailing behind, plus dragons, aliens, snakes, and peacocks in the sky.

On the ground, women from across India ran sweet stalls featuring homemade treats from Punjab to Kerala.

There were also 100 booths with local handlooms and crafts.