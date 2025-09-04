Interpol's 1st silver notice issued against Indian drug lord

Thakur has been based in Dubai since 2019

Thakur has been based in Dubai since 2019 and is suspected of running a major drug trafficking and money laundering network from there.

Authorities say he arranged for cocaine to come into India through a port, then managed its transport and storage in Delhi with help from his associates.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has already filed charges against him in a Delhi court as they keep up the chase.