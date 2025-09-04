Interpol's 1st silver notice issued against Indian drug lord
Interpol just rolled out its first 'Silver Notice'—and it's aimed at Pawan Thakur, an Indian national living in Dubai.
This new notice is part of a global project across 52 countries to track down assets bought with crime money.
Thakur is accused of masterminding the import and trafficking of 82kg of cocaine seized in Delhi back in November 2024.
Thakur has been based in Dubai since 2019 and is suspected of running a major drug trafficking and money laundering network from there.
Authorities say he arranged for cocaine to come into India through a port, then managed its transport and storage in Delhi with help from his associates.
The Narcotics Control Bureau has already filed charges against him in a Delhi court as they keep up the chase.