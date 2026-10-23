Who are Shaurya Commandos, ITBP's elite border force facing China?
What's the story
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapur has confirmed that tensions between Indian and Chinese troops continue to flare up at several points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. In a high-level briefing, Kapur praised the Shaurya Commandos, an elite mountain combat unit that is now deployed across ITBP battalions stationed along the sensitive frontiers. The recognition of these commandos underlines their role in bolstering India's Himalayan border security against Chinese challenges.
Tactical advantage
ITBP's role at the LAC
The ITBP was formed after the 1962 Sino-Indian War as a specialized mountain guerrilla force.
It now guards a 3,488-kilometer frontier from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Arunachal Pradesh's Jarep La.
The nature of border management has changed drastically since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, with traditional patrolling giving way to high-tempo tactical posturing and aggressive territory denial.
Elite force
Shaurya Commandos's operational role
The Shaurya Commandos were conceived to be the vanguard during high-stress operational standoffs. They undergo rigorous physical and tactical conditioning for oxygen-thin, freezing mountain environments.
Currently, at least one Shaurya Commando team is embedded in every ITBP battalion along sensitive frontiers.
The security establishment has raised two additional units with plans to scale up each battalion's specialized contingent into a full-fledged company.
Operational success
Ground reality remains intensely competitive
The ITBP leadership's praise for the Shaurya Commandos is based on their real-world operational success.
Kapur said that confrontations "still continue" while local military commanders and diplomatic channels try to de-escalate tensions; the ground reality remains intensely competitive.
Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) patrols often try to push forward, seeking to alter the status quo or block traditional Indian patrolling paths.
Technological advancement
Technology-intensive operational model
The deployment of the Shaurya Commandos is part of a larger overhaul of India's border defense.
The ITBP has been candid about the changing nature of modern warfare, drawing lessons from global conflicts.
To keep pace with Chinese military modernization, the force is pivoting toward a technology-intensive operational model.
A significant portion of its modernization budget has been invested in unmanned aerial systems (UAS).