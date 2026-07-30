Investigation finds almost 90% of Assam Instagram flood appeals suspicious
India
Assam is dealing with serious floods, and social media is full of donation requests.
But a recent investigation found that almost 90% of these appeals from Instagram accounts are either fake or suspicious.
Most were flagged for being newly made, not linked to real organizations, or asking for money via private UPI IDs.
Assam CM sends 16cr relief supplies
Out of 40 profiles checked, 35 failed all authenticity tests. Most had low follower counts but lots of video views.
Some even used old footage or materials supplied by district administrations to seem trustworthy.
With so many scams out there, Assam's chief minister has stepped in by sending 16 crore worth of relief supplies to flood-affected districts.