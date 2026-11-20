Investigation finds Karuvakkulam blasting triggered Kadamakkuzhi landslip killing Purayidathil Benny
A new investigation has found that illegal quarrying with explosives in Karuvakkulam triggered the massive landslip in Kadamakkuzhi on November 14, 2026.
The disaster killed 59-year-old Purayidathil Benny and wiped out more than 10 acres of land.
The study, led by Deputy Collector Binu Joseph, points to unauthorized blasting as the main cause.
Investigation report seeks culpable homicide charges
The report is urging criminal action against those behind the illegal quarry work and calls out local police and revenue officials for not stepping in sooner.
It also wants authorities to trace how explosives were sourced and recommends a review of the area.
If the expert committee finds that illegal quarrying and blasting caused the landslide, charges of culpable homicide must be filed against those responsible.