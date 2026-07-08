Investigation finds postoperative care lapses in Kota cesarean deaths

Authorities probe contamination and suspend doctors

Officials are now looking into whether contaminated medicines or hospital system failures played a role.

One major operating room has been shut for repairs, but tests so far haven't found any drug contamination.

Two doctors have been suspended while the hospital reviews its safety protocols.

Meanwhile, families say they've struggled to get support while raising newborns alone, and an eight-member expert committee set up by the Rajasthan government and an expert team from AIIMS, New Delhi, are investigating if these tragedies were due to medical negligence or bigger problems in the system.