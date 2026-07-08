Investigation finds postoperative care lapses in Kota cesarean deaths
A recent investigation has revealed that five women died and several others faced serious health problems after cesarean sections at government hospitals in Kota, Rajasthan, since May.
Survivors are still dealing with tough complications such as kidney failure, requiring ongoing dialysis.
The main causes were things like blood clots, heavy bleeding, and organ failure.
Investigators say there were big gaps in postoperative care, such as not properly tracking hydration and vital signs.
Authorities probe contamination and suspend doctors
Officials are now looking into whether contaminated medicines or hospital system failures played a role.
One major operating room has been shut for repairs, but tests so far haven't found any drug contamination.
Two doctors have been suspended while the hospital reviews its safety protocols.
Meanwhile, families say they've struggled to get support while raising newborns alone, and an eight-member expert committee set up by the Rajasthan government and an expert team from AIIMS, New Delhi, are investigating if these tragedies were due to medical negligence or bigger problems in the system.