Investigation finds Rajasthan government schools still lack real classrooms
India
A new investigation shows that many government schools in Rajasthan still don't have real classrooms: kids are learning under trees, in tin sheds, or even parking kiosks.
In Kota, for example, 78 students share makeshift spaces with no permanent teachers around.
Protests grow amid 1.5L teacher vacancies
Things aren't much better elsewhere: thousands of classrooms across the state are marked unsafe or falling apart.
In Piplodi in Jhalawar, classes had to move into the two-room house of Mor Singh after the July 25, 2025 roof collapse.
With around 1.5 lakh teacher positions vacant and protests growing louder, students just want safe places to learn.