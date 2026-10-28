Cheetah dies from pellet injuries; Centre deputes team to investigate 

"Viewing the matter with utmost gravity, the Centre has deputed a high-level team for...on-ground investigation into the incident, given the critical importance of Project Cheetah and the need to ensure the highest standards of protection for the reintroduced population of the Big Cat," the ministry said.

The central team has been tasked with undertaking a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the Cheetah, examining all available evidence and coordinating closely with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department.