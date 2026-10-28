Cheetah dies from pellet injuries; Centre deputes team to investigate
What's the story
The central government has formed a high-level team to investigate the death of a 19-month-old male cheetah at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. The team includes the Inspector General of Forests from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Additional Director of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), and Regional Deputy Director of the WCCB. The cheetah, identified as KNG22, died due to multiple internal injuries caused by firearm pellets this month.
Investigation underway
Central team's findings to be submitted to Union Ministry
"Viewing the matter with utmost gravity, the Centre has deputed a high-level team for...on-ground investigation into the incident, given the critical importance of Project Cheetah and the need to ensure the highest standards of protection for the reintroduced population of the Big Cat," the ministry said.
The central team has been tasked with undertaking a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the Cheetah, examining all available evidence and coordinating closely with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department.
Medical intervention
KNG22 was found injured on October 25
The Ministry of Environment said KNG22 was found injured on October 25 in the Morena territorial forest, outside Kuno National Park.
He was rushed to a veterinary facility in Jabalpur for intensive care and emergency surgery.
During the procedure, five firearm pellets were removed from his body.
Despite the medical intervention, the Cheetah died on October 27.
After his death, the state government had constituted a Special Task Force (STF), comprising forest and police officers, to investigate the incident.