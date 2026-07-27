Investigation launched after Kollam custody death of Siyad in Kerala
India
A young man named Siyad died after being taken into police custody in Kollam, Kerala, and now an official investigation is underway.
He was taken into police custody on June 16 as part of a missing child case, but his family says he suffered serious injuries while being taken to the police station.
Siyad later died at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.
Siyad's wife alleges police beating
Siyad's wife says she saw him beaten by police during transport, saying he had broken ribs and other severe injuries.
The incident has triggered protests outside the Kundara police station led by youth activists, while political leaders are pushing for quick government action and a full report from the state police chief.