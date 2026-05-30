Investigation split over Air India flight AI 171 crash cause
It's been 11 months since Air India Flight AI 171 crashed just after takeoff, tragically taking 260 lives.
There are still two competing theories about what caused it: some point to an electrical failure (since a backup turbine kicked in seconds after takeoff), while others think it might have been intentional pilot action based on cockpit recordings.
Air India 787 incident complicates probe
In February this year, another Air India Boeing 787-8 had to be grounded when its fuel switch unexpectedly moved from "RUN" to "CUTOFF."
Even though tests said the switch was fine, it's now being checked in the US.
This has made the investigation even trickier and sparked fresh questions about both Air India's safety checks and Boeing's aircraft design.
A final report is unlikely to be public before August 2026, and an interim report may be presented in June.